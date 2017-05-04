NWS issues severe weather warnings, watches for Deep East Texas counties
Several Deep East Texas counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings flash flood warnings, and tornado warnings as storms move through the area Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.
