Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restaurants closed temporarily
Several East Texas Jack-in-the-Box locations have been closed for the past several days, but those closures appears to only be temporary. A sign on the front of the Jack-in-the-Box location on Frank Avenue at the loop in Lufkin stated the closure is not permanent and that the restaurant is under new management.
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Apr 27
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
