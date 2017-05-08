Nacogdoches County Sheriff: Crews sea...

Nacogdoches County Sheriff: Crews searching for drowning victim in private lake

A recovery operation is underway for a man who is believed to have drowned in a private lake off of FM 343 in the Looneyville area, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. Bridges said emergency personnel have been out at the private lake searching for the drowning victim for about an hour and a half.

