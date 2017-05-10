Nacogdoches County Democratic Party picks new chair
The Executive Committee of the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party elected Mike Strong as county chair on Monday. Meeting at the County Courthouse, the 18 precinct chairs who make up the Executive Committee voted unanimously in favor of Mr. Strong.
