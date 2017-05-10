Man injured in Nacogdoches County log...

Man injured in Nacogdoches County log truck rollover now listed in fair condition

A Jefferson man who was hurt when his log truck rolled over while exiting U.S. Highway 59 to go on U.S. Highway 259 Tuesday was listed in fair condition at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Kim Barton, a spokeswoman for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, said George Cooper, 46, is now listed in fair condition, and he is in the hospital's Intermediate Care Unit.

