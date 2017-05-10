Man injured in Nacogdoches County log truck rollover now listed in fair condition
A Jefferson man who was hurt when his log truck rolled over while exiting U.S. Highway 59 to go on U.S. Highway 259 Tuesday was listed in fair condition at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Kim Barton, a spokeswoman for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, said George Cooper, 46, is now listed in fair condition, and he is in the hospital's Intermediate Care Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Apr 27
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC