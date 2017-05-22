Longmont Chamber CEO Bruce Partain re...

Longmont Chamber CEO Bruce Partain resigns

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Daily Camera

Bruce Partain, president and CEO of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses the crowd during the grand opening of Sam's Club at Village at the Peaks June 30, 2016. Chamber Chair Michelle Brietzke, owner of La Momo Maes Bakery, said the board was not aware that Partain planned to resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May 18 Anonymous 5
New Women moved in (Mar '15) May 18 Bigpoppach95 28
JohnWayne Valdez May 17 Donnie-S 1
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... May 17 ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May 14 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May 4 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May 4 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nacogdoches County was issued at May 22 at 1:48PM CDT

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC