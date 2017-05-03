In Texas, You Shall Go to the LGBT PromSamantha Allen
When Taylor Ries' high school prom was canceled after a fight over her desire to bring a same-sex date, some locals stepped in to hold it-in the name of LGBT inclusion. Last year, Taylor Ries didn't get to bring another girl as her date to the Central Heights High School senior prom in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Apr 27
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar '17
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC