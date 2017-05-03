In Texas, You Shall Go to the LGBT Pr...

In Texas, You Shall Go to the LGBT PromSamantha Allen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Beast

When Taylor Ries' high school prom was canceled after a fight over her desire to bring a same-sex date, some locals stepped in to hold it-in the name of LGBT inclusion. Last year, Taylor Ries didn't get to bring another girl as her date to the Central Heights High School senior prom in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10) Apr 27 Interested 4
McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08) Apr 27 Diann Jimerson 4
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Apr 24 Principle 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Apr 16 Interested 27
Louie gohmert Mar '17 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar '17 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar '17 Silver phart 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC