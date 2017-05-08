First responders work wrecks in wet w...

First responders work wrecks in wet weather

Wednesday May 3

Both southbound lanes on US 59 north of Lufkin were blocked following a wreck. As of 4:50 p.m., southbound traffic was diverted to the shoulder.

Nacogdoches, TX

