First Alert: Heavy rain and stormy weather on tap for the Memorial Day observance weekend

We have declared this Sunday evening and Memorial Day a First Alert Weather Day for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and all of Deep East Texas as more wet and stormy weather is on the menu. A slow moving cool front will help ignite rain and thunderstorms in our part of the state, especially as we transition into Sunday evening and continuing throughout much of the day on Memorial Day.

