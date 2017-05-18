Fallen peace officers honored in Naco...

Fallen peace officers honored in Nacogdoches

Monday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The tribute is for the 10 law enforcement officers from Nacogdoches County who lost their lives in the line of duty between 1871 and 1996. "I was 18 months old when my father got shot and killed and all the memories I have are what my mother and older sister told me," said Bobbie Hargis Todd, a daughter of Deputy John Hargis, who died on Aug. 23, 1928.

