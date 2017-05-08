Dr. Tim Clipson to offer SFA spring commencement address
Dr. Tim Clipson, Stephen F. Austin State University professor in the Department of Business Communication and Legal Studies and SFA 101 Freshman Success coordinator, will offer the commencement address during the university's spring graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 13. NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Dr. Tim Clipson, Stephen F. Austin State University professor in the Department of Business Communication and Legal Studies and SFA 101 Freshman Success coordinator, will offer the commencement address during the university's spring graduation ceremonies Clipson has served SFA for 36 years in various roles and was recently named professor emeritus in the Department of Business Communication and Legal Studies.
