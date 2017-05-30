Bus driver and five students injured in wreck involving Timpson ISD school bus
Five students and a school bus driver were injured this morning in a three-vehicle wreck involving a dump truck. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Timpson ISD school bus stopped and let two kids onto the bus in the northbound lane of the 4800 block of US Hwy 59 North, in the Bobo community when the wreck occurred.
