Affidavit: Woman tried to swallow marijuana during Nacogdoches County traffic stop

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 19-year-old Nacogdoches woman Wednesday evening after she allegedly tried to hide physical evidence by eating marijuana during a traffic stop on FM 2609. Angelique Elizebeth Victor was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

