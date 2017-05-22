Affidavit: Search of Nacogdoches house results in 2 felony drug arrests

Nacogdoches PD officers arrested two people on numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges after they executed a search warrant on a home Wednesday and found a man and a woman in possession of meth, marijuana, and a variety of other drugs, according to affidavits. Julia Nicole Lott, 21, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams charge, and a Class B possession of a controlled substance charge.

