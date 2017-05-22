Affidavit: Search of Nacogdoches house results in 2 felony drug arrests
Nacogdoches PD officers arrested two people on numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges after they executed a search warrant on a home Wednesday and found a man and a woman in possession of meth, marijuana, and a variety of other drugs, according to affidavits. Julia Nicole Lott, 21, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams charge, and a Class B possession of a controlled substance charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May 18
|Anonymous
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|May 18
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|May 17
|Donnie-S
|1
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|May 17
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May 14
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC