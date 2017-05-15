Affidavit: Nacogdoches man helped suspect rob Lucky Stop store
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested the man suspected of assisting in the armed robbery the Lucky Stop store on South Street Wednesday. The suspect was identified after a Nacogdoches PD detective reviewed the store's security camera footage, and he was arrested Friday.
