Affidavit: Nacogdoches man helped suspect rob Lucky Stop store

Friday May 12

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested the man suspected of assisting in the armed robbery the Lucky Stop store on South Street Wednesday. The suspect was identified after a Nacogdoches PD detective reviewed the store's security camera footage, and he was arrested Friday.

