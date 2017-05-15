Affidavit: Lufkin man moved malnourished horse that was subject of cruelty investigation

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 54-year-old man on tampering with evidence and animal cruelty charges Wednesday in connection to allegations that he moved a malnourished horse that was the subject of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. James Edward Coutee, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge and a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to livestock animals charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.