Affidavit: Lufkin man moved malnourished horse that was subject of cruelty investigation
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 54-year-old man on tampering with evidence and animal cruelty charges Wednesday in connection to allegations that he moved a malnourished horse that was the subject of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. James Edward Coutee, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge and a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to livestock animals charge.
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to nac
|Sun
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Apr 27
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
