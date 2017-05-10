A First Alert Weather Day issued for ...

A First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

We have declared this Thursday, May 11th, a First Alert Weather Day since we have a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms in your First Alert forecast for the evening and nighttime hours in East Texas. Even though our risk for severe weather is much lower than the past several events, we cannot rule out a couple of storms turning severe when they make their way into our part of the state Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Rich to Care May 4 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May 4 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10) Apr 27 Interested 4
McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08) Apr 27 Diann Jimerson 4
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Apr 24 Principle 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Apr 16 Interested 27
Louie gohmert Mar '17 Little joe 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC