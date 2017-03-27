Severe weather and power outages delay start time for multiple school districts
Wells ISD in Cherokee County will begin classes at 10 a.m. while staff and faculty are expected to arrive a half hour earlier. Central ISD will start school at 10 a.m. Monday.
