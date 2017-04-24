San Jacinto Day statue unveiled in Na...

San Jacinto Day statue unveiled in Nacogdoches

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The seven-foot bronze sculpture of a Texas Revolutionary soldier aptly titled "Running to the Fight" is prominently displayed on Main Street. "Charles Bright, the founder of the Bright Foundation and we all know Charles Bright, he was Mr. Nacogdoches, put in his will he would like to see a statue of a Texas Revolutionary soldier and he would like all the names put on a plaque," said Jeff Abt, the president of the Friends of Historic Nacogdoches Inc. "I will bring all my children, all of my grandchildren, all of their friends and just tell them how important it was the action that was taken to make us a free state," said Wanda Coats, a descendent of a soldier of the Texas Revolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Mon Principle 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Apr 16 Interested 27
Louie gohmert Mar '17 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar '17 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar '17 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar '17 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC