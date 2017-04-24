San Jacinto Day statue unveiled in Nacogdoches

The seven-foot bronze sculpture of a Texas Revolutionary soldier aptly titled "Running to the Fight" is prominently displayed on Main Street. "Charles Bright, the founder of the Bright Foundation and we all know Charles Bright, he was Mr. Nacogdoches, put in his will he would like to see a statue of a Texas Revolutionary soldier and he would like all the names put on a plaque," said Jeff Abt, the president of the Friends of Historic Nacogdoches Inc. "I will bring all my children, all of my grandchildren, all of their friends and just tell them how important it was the action that was taken to make us a free state," said Wanda Coats, a descendent of a soldier of the Texas Revolution.

