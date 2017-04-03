Rosters finalized for 9th KTRE Pineyw...

Rosters finalized for 9th KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The 9th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 20, at Lufkin Panther Gym. As always, every team has chosen a charity to play for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Mar 15 Kacie Sepulvado 26
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nacogdoches County was issued at April 07 at 10:52AM CDT

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC