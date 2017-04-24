Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 04/...

Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 04/28/17

Asian City 2732 North Street: 19 demerits for prep cooler at wrong temperature, buckets and boxes of food stored improperly in cooler and freezer, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, utensils in hand sink, paper towels needed at all hand sinks, and weatherproofing needed for back screen door. Don Juan 3322 Center Highway: 18 demerits for items in cold hold at wrong temperature needed to be discarded, no labeling in cooler, no hand towels in bathroom, thermometer not available in cooler, and utensils and dishes needed to be washed.

