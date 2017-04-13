Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 04/...

Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 04/13/17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Ocean Buffet at 3613 North Street: 18 demerits for several buffet items needed to be discarded because of improper hot-hold temperature, foods not kept covered in coolers, buckets and boxes of food stored improperly on cooler and freezer floors, spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, ice scoops not stored properly, and one utensil needed to be re-cleaned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Mar 15 Kacie Sepulvado 26
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar '17 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar '17 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Ferguson
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC