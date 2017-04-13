Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 04/13/17
Ocean Buffet at 3613 North Street: 18 demerits for several buffet items needed to be discarded because of improper hot-hold temperature, foods not kept covered in coolers, buckets and boxes of food stored improperly on cooler and freezer floors, spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, ice scoops not stored properly, and one utensil needed to be re-cleaned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Kbb
|43
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC