Nacogdoches PD: Woman assaulted police officer on disturbance call

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman Thursday night after a woman allegedly assaulted a police officer who had responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 1900 block of Coleman Street. Carolyn Denise McGowan, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony assaulting a public servant charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.