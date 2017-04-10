Nacogdoches PD nabs man accused of trying to rob South St. convenience store
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 54-year-old man in connection to allegations that he tried to rob a convenience store on South Street at knife point on April 6. Scott E. Hamilton, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. No bail amount has been set for his charge yet.
