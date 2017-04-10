Nacogdoches ISD superintendent recommends scrapping plan to reconfigure Carpenter campus
Incoming Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Sandra Dowdy is now recommending that the school district scrap a "reduction in force" plan designed to address the ongoing TEA accountability issues regarding the Emeline Carpenter Elementary campus. In a recommendation Dowdy sent to the Nacogdoches ISD School Board Monday in advance of the upcoming board meeting, the superintendent said that implementation of the plan, which would have required Carpenter students in grades 2 to 5 dispersed to other campuses would have cost NISD $3.3 in federal grand money.
