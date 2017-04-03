Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office traffic stop results in 3 arrests, seizure of 15K pills
A traffic stop by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 30 resulted in three felony drug arrests and the seizure of 15,000 prescription pills. James Edward Turner, 31, of Houston, Tyrone Trammer, 30, of Houston, and Clarence Davis Winslow II, 34, of Channelview, were each charged with two first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges, and two second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Kbb
|43
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC