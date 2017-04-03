Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office t...

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office traffic stop results in 3 arrests, seizure of 15K pills

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A traffic stop by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 30 resulted in three felony drug arrests and the seizure of 15,000 prescription pills. James Edward Turner, 31, of Houston, Tyrone Trammer, 30, of Houston, and Clarence Davis Winslow II, 34, of Channelview, were each charged with two first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges, and two second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Mar 15 Kacie Sepulvado 26
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nacogdoches County was issued at April 07 at 10:52AM CDT

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC