Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office traffic stop results in 3 arrests, seizure of 15K pills

A traffic stop by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 30 resulted in three felony drug arrests and the seizure of 15,000 prescription pills. James Edward Turner, 31, of Houston, Tyrone Trammer, 30, of Houston, and Clarence Davis Winslow II, 34, of Channelview, were each charged with two first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges, and two second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.