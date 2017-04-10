Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office says murder suspect may be in Henderson County

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a murder suspect who is considered "dangerous and possibly armed." According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the murder suspect's name is Lester Butcher, and he is wanted on a first-degree felony murder charge for a crime that was committed in Nacogdoches County.

