Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office says murder suspect may be in Henderson County
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a murder suspect who is considered "dangerous and possibly armed." According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the murder suspect's name is Lester Butcher, and he is wanted on a first-degree felony murder charge for a crime that was committed in Nacogdoches County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Kbb
|43
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC