Nacogdoches County Sheriff: Former chief deputy re-assigned after internal investigation

In the wake of the former Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office chief deputy accepting a pre-trial diversion in connection to perjury charges that were filed against him in 2016, the sheriff announced Monday that Stephen Godfrey has been reassigned within the NCSO. According to a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has completed its internal investigation into the allegations against Godfrey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.