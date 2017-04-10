Last of four defendants sentenced in Rusk County cattle theft
The final of four defendants in Rusk County cattle theft case has been sentenced. According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association , Charlie Long pled guilty and was sentenced Thursday, April 6, to tow years in state prison, court costs, and a $75 donation to TSCRA's Operation Cow Thief.
