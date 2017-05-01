Kito, a playful tabby, is looking for his forever home
This week's Best Furry Friend is at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, where we found a playful tabby cat that's sure to entertain its new owner. Kito loves chasing toys, playing on the cat tree, and swatting at anything you place in front of his face.
