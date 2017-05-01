Kito, a playful tabby, is looking for...

Kito, a playful tabby, is looking for his forever home

Thursday Apr 27

This week's Best Furry Friend is at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, where we found a playful tabby cat that's sure to entertain its new owner. Kito loves chasing toys, playing on the cat tree, and swatting at anything you place in front of his face.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Nacogdoches, TX

