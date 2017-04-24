East Texas Energy Symposium set for May 2 at East Texas Oil Museum
The East Texas Oil Museum and Kilgore College will host the eighth annual East Texas Energy Symposium on Tuesday, May 2, featuring keynote speaker Wayne Christian, Texas Railroad Commissioner. The symposium, "Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques," will begin in the Devall Student Center at 10 a.m. with conference presentations and a panel discussion with several notable speakers from the energy field.
