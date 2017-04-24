East Texas Energy Symposium set for M...

East Texas Energy Symposium set for May 2 at East Texas Oil Museum

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

The East Texas Oil Museum and Kilgore College will host the eighth annual East Texas Energy Symposium on Tuesday, May 2, featuring keynote speaker Wayne Christian, Texas Railroad Commissioner. The symposium, "Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques," will begin in the Devall Student Center at 10 a.m. with conference presentations and a panel discussion with several notable speakers from the energy field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Mon Principle 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Apr 16 Interested 27
Louie gohmert Mar '17 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar '17 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar '17 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar '17 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC