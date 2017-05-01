Cellphone evidence leads Nacogdoches ...

Cellphone evidence leads Nacogdoches PD to 5th sex assault charge for phlebotomist

Friday Apr 28

Nacogdoches police have filed a fifth charge of sexual assault on a state agency phlebotomist after the investigator reported finding suspicious text messages on his cellphone. Adolfo Duran, 42, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on four charges of second-degree sexual assault.

Nacogdoches, TX

