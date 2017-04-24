Bidding dispute sparks legislation that could raise schools' electricity costs
The phrase "everything's bigger in Texas" usually brings to mind Lone Star State staples such as huge slabs of steak and voluminous hairdos. But you probably did not know that the biggest state of the lower 48 is also home to some of the nation's largest electricity generation facilities.
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|18 hr
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar '17
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
