After her birth defect was corrected, a Nacogdoches County girl is now running, dancing
Robert Parrish with the Nacogdoches Shrine Club helped connect Katelyn with the Shrine Hospital in Shreveport. They've been buddies ever since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Kbb
|43
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC