ACSO patrol vehicle hit 69 times during fatal six-hour standoff
On Wednesday, East Texas News got a look at what was left of an Angelina County sheriff deputy's car, which was shot dozens of times during a six-hour standoff with a Lufkin man. Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says the standoff suspect, Stacy Sturdivant, shot the ACSO patrol SUV, a Chevrolet Tahoe, a total of 69 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|18 hr
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar '17
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC