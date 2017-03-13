Unemployment rate increased in deep East Texas
The Texas Workforce Commission said the unemployment rate has increased by point five percent for areas that include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine county and more. This information is compared to the end of 2016 where across the 12 counties, it was at 6.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC