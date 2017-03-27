Texas Game Wardens investigate illegal fishing nets in San Augustine Co.
Game Wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have shut down an illegal fishing net operation in San Augustine County. Authorities in San Augustine, Shelby, and Nacogdoches counties have been investigating illegal hoop nets being used in the Attoyac River for several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Kbb
|43
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC