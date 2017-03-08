NPD: 2nd alleged sexual assault victim makes outcry against HHS worker
Another alleged sexual assault victim has made an outcry against a phlebotomist with Texas Health and Human Services who was arrested by the Nacogdoches Police Department last week. According to the arrest affidavit for the second sexual assault charge that has been filed against Adolfo Duran, 42, the details of the alleged sexual assault are very similar to the one East Texas News reported last week.
