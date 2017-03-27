NISD names Interim Superintendent Sandra Dowdy lone superintendent finalist
During a Monday night special meeting, Nacogdoches Independent School District named Sandra Dowdy the lone finalist for the superintendent position. Per a press release from NISD, Dowdy was selected from a field of 45 applicants.
