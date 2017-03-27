Nacogdoches woman accepts plea deal of 3 years of probation for stabbing man
A 43-year-old Nacogdoches woman accepted a plea bargain deal of three years of probation for stabbing a man in the stomach during an argument at an apartment complex on Ellington Street in April of 2016. LaDonna Michelle Barlow appeared in Judge Edwin Klein's 420 Judicial District Court Monday for a plea bargain hearing.
