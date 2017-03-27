Nacogdoches woman accepts plea deal o...

Nacogdoches woman accepts plea deal of 3 years of probation for stabbing man

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A 43-year-old Nacogdoches woman accepted a plea bargain deal of three years of probation for stabbing a man in the stomach during an argument at an apartment complex on Ellington Street in April of 2016. LaDonna Michelle Barlow appeared in Judge Edwin Klein's 420 Judicial District Court Monday for a plea bargain hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Sun Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Sun jordynpaige98 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Mar 15 Kacie Sepulvado 26
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC