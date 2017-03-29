Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested after police find multiple controlled substances
According to police, on Friday around 10:54 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on the 7500 block of NW Stallings Drive because the passengers were not wearing their seat belts. The odor of marijuana was observed emitting from the vehicle, according to Nacogdoches PD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb '17
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC