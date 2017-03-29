Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested after po...

Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested after police find multiple controlled substances

Saturday Mar 18

According to police, on Friday around 10:54 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on the 7500 block of NW Stallings Drive because the passengers were not wearing their seat belts. The odor of marijuana was observed emitting from the vehicle, according to Nacogdoches PD.

Nacogdoches, TX

