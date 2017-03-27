Nacogdoches PD looking for man who us...

Nacogdoches PD looking for man who used knife in robbery attempt at Petsense

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are looking for a man who tried to rob a Petsense employee at knife point Thursday morning. Sgt. Greg Sowell, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said NPD officers responded to a suspicious person call at the Petsense store located at 4909 North Street at about 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Mar 15 Kacie Sepulvado 26
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC