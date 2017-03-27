Nacogdoches man accepts 15 years for ...

Nacogdoches man accepts 15 years for drug possession; sex assault charge dropped

Friday Mar 24 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A 25-year-old Nacogdoches man accepted a plea bargain deal of 15 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance. The state has also dropped the sexual assault of a child charge that had been filed on Jabrandon Rashard King, 25, of Nacogdoches.

