Nacogdoches ISD moves forward with plan to re-vamp Carpenter Elementary campus

Wednesday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

During a special called meeting Tuesday night, the Nacogdoches ISD School Board voted unanimously to implement the "reduction in force" program change designed to address ongoing TEA accountability issues regarding the Emeline Carpenter Elementary campus. The plan, which was recommended by incoming Nacogdoches ISD superintendent Sandra Dowdy, will re-purpose the Carpenter Elementary campus, so that starting in the 2017-1018 school year, the campus will only serve students in grades PK through 1. The students in grades 2 through 5 will be moved to other Nacogdoches ISD campuses, according to NISD spokeswoman Leisha Bryant.

