Nacogdoches grand jury indicts man wh...

Nacogdoches grand jury indicts man who fought with NPD officers, got shocked

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A Nacogdoches grand jury has indicted a 33-year-old man who is accused of fighting with NPD officers who tried to take him into custody on Jan. 12 and then continuing to fight them after they used a shock device on him. Darren Duane Harrison, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on two third-degree felony assault of a public servant charges, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Women moved in (Mar '15) Mar 15 Kacie Sepulvado 26
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb '17 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC