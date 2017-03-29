Nacogdoches grand jury indicts man who fought with NPD officers, got shocked
A Nacogdoches grand jury has indicted a 33-year-old man who is accused of fighting with NPD officers who tried to take him into custody on Jan. 12 and then continuing to fight them after they used a shock device on him. Darren Duane Harrison, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on two third-degree felony assault of a public servant charges, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.
