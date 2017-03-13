Nacogdoches County constable: Man, wo...

Nacogdoches County constable: Man, woman did thousands of dollars in damage to rental property

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Deputy constables with Nacogdoches County's Precinct 4 Constable's office arrested a man and a woman on state-jail criminal mischief charges Tuesday in connection to allegations that they did thousands of dollars worth of damage to a rental property in the Etoile area on Feb. 7. Joseph Andrew Froehlich, 32, of Nacogdoches, and Brandy Evon Grimes, 34, of Etoile, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. They were each charged with state-jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.

Nacogdoches, TX

