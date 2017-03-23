Nacogdoches County chief deputy accus...

Nacogdoches County chief deputy accused of perjury accepts pre-trial diversion

Wednesday Mar 22

Stephen Godfrey, the chief deputy with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has accepted a six-month pre-trial diversion in connection to the third-degree felony aggravated perjury charges that were filed against him in 2016. Godfrey was indicted on the charges in August of 2016.

