Nacogdoches County chief deputy accused of perjury accepts pre-trial diversion
Stephen Godfrey, the chief deputy with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has accepted a six-month pre-trial diversion in connection to the third-degree felony aggravated perjury charges that were filed against him in 2016. Godfrey was indicted on the charges in August of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Mar 15
|Kacie Sepulvado
|26
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb '17
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC