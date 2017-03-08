Nacogdoches City Council reviewing priorities in proposed I-69 project
"There were high ranking TxDOT officials who said I 69 would never be built and it is being built," said Jim Jeffers, Nacogdoches' city manager. Jeffers' case in point is that Nacogdoches is on the verge of being approved for the $75-million direct connect at Highway 59 South and Highway 7 West.
