Nacogdoches City Council reviewing pr...

Nacogdoches City Council reviewing priorities in proposed I-69 project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

"There were high ranking TxDOT officials who said I 69 would never be built and it is being built," said Jim Jeffers, Nacogdoches' city manager. Jeffers' case in point is that Nacogdoches is on the verge of being approved for the $75-million direct connect at Highway 59 South and Highway 7 West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
Lloyd Edwards, Annie Edwards (Mar '13) Feb '17 Ladiistallion 2
Rent House Jan '17 Jbrodie93 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,479,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC