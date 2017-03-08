More

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested three people on felony money laundering charges Thursday after a traffic stop on Southwest Stallings Drive turned up a large amount of packaged U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia. Quentasia D. Ballard, 23, of Lone Star, New Mexico, Aaron Renar Rose, 53, of Houston, and Keshea Anastasia Smith, of Humble, were all arrested and charged with third-degree felony money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000.

