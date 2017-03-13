Major League Fishing show talent interacts with East Texas fans
As the last day of competition for the television show Major League Fishing" wrapped up Saturday, show officials and hosts met with East Texas fans. The filming of the show was all the buzz this week which was a high kept secret and Saturday's Meet and Greet Event was the closest opportunity for fans to interact.
